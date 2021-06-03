I-95 Lane Closures Next Week for Construction on Six Improvement Projects in Philadelphia, Delaware Counties

06/03/2021 King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions next week at several locations in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for various construction activities under six separate improvement projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule and locations are: Philadelphia: Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the left lane and shoulder of the two-lane northbound I-95 collector-distributor ramp between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Bridge Street interchanges will be closed for soil borings;

Monday, June 7, from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Tacony Palmyra Bridge and the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange for bridge repair;

Monday, June 7, through Wednesday, June 9, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, two northbound and two southbound lanes will be closed at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for placement of deck beams on the overhead ramp from the bridge to southbound I-95;

Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between Market Street and 26th Street for bridge repair; and

Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, the following morning, two northbound lanes will be closed between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue interchanges for installation of deck beams on the new northbound bridge over VanKirk Street. Delaware County: Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for paving and concrete patching;

Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for paving and concrete patching;

Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the ramp from southbound I-95 to westbound U.S. 322 (Exit 3A) will be closed and detoured for paving and concrete patching. Motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour;

Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 25, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place weeknights between the U.S. 322 and Interstate 476 interchanges for bridge painting;

Friday, June 11, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for paving and concrete patching;

Friday, June 11, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for paving and concrete patching;

Saturday, June 12, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) and the Delaware state line for paving and concrete patching; and

Saturday, June 12, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) and the Delaware state line for paving and concrete patching. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Work on these operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training. The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps in Philadelphia. The bridge repair is part of a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and I-476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties. The overhead ramp is being replaced as part of the ongoing I-95 ramp replacement project at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange in Philadelphia. The deck beam installation is part of the I-95 reconstruction project at the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia. The paving and concrete patching operations are part of a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County. The bridge painting is part of a project to rehabilitate eight bridges over I-95 and CSX Railroad in the City of Chester, Delaware County. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800 # # #