U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Construction on Two Improvement Projects in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 422 motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions next week for various construction activities under two separate improvement projects in Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Sunday, June 6, through Saturday, June 12, from 6:30 PM to 4:00 AM the following morning, a left or right lane closure will be in place on westbound U.S. 422 between Township Line Road and Airport Road in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships for paving;

Monday, June 7, through Thursday, July 1, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right or left lane closure will be in place weekdays on eastbound U.S. 422 between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove Township for bridge construction; and

Monday, June 7, through Thursday, July 1, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon, a right or left lane closure will be in place weekdays on westbound U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove Township for bridge construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The paving work is part of a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships.

The bridge construction is part of a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over U.S. 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township.

