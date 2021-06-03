Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,555 in the last 365 days.

U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Construction on Two Improvement Projects in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 422 motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions next week for various construction activities under two separate improvement projects in Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

  • Sunday, June 6, through Saturday, June 12, from 6:30 PM to 4:00 AM the following morning, a left or right lane closure will be in place on westbound U.S. 422 between Township Line Road and Airport Road in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships for paving;
  • Monday, June 7, through Thursday, July 1, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right or left lane closure will be in place weekdays on eastbound U.S. 422 between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove Township for bridge construction; and
  • Monday, June 7, through Thursday, July 1, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon, a right or left lane closure will be in place weekdays on westbound U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove Township for bridge construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The paving work is part of a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships.

The bridge construction is part of a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over U.S. 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

You just read:

U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Construction on Two Improvement Projects in Montgomery County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.