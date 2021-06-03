Day One Readout of Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Two-Day Meeting with G7 Health Ministers

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra today joined fellow G7 health ministers for the start of the two-day G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting, hosted by the United Kingdom in Oxford, England, to discuss a range of issues, including G7 members’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, future global health security preparedness, international collaboration on clinical trials, antimicrobial resistance, and digital health.

Following opening remarks by UK Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock and World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Secretary Becerra and his fellow ministers discussed priorities and objectives needed to reform global health security architecture, from greater coordination among countries to support for the World Health Organization in this endeavor. Secretary Becerra stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of a global response to public health that is equitable among and within countries.

In the afternoon, leaders discussed the importance of international collaboration on clinical trials for vaccines and therapeutics, and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Secretary Becerra noted his support for timely forward action among G7 members advancing clinical trials, while respecting the integrity of regulatory processes. He also discussed today’s announcement from the White House regarding U.S. plans for global vaccine distribution.