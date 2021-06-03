$2 Million Approved for Storm Damage Repairs for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $2,072,997 to reimburse Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation for repairs to the electrical distribution system due to damage by strong winds, flying debris and blowing rain during Hurricane Isaias in 2020.

In addition to conductor repairs, restoration of the electrical grid included replacement of 27 utility poles and 29 transformers.

FEMA’s share of the cost for this project is $1,554,748 and the state’s share is $518,249. FEMA reimburses 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid to the state which disburses the funds to local governments.

For more information on North Carolina's recovery from Hurricane Isaias, visit ncdps.gov/Isaias and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4568.