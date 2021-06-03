Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,555 in the last 365 days.

$2 Million Approved for Storm Damage Repairs for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $2,072,997 to reimburse Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation for repairs to the electrical distribution system due to damage by strong winds, flying debris and blowing rain during Hurricane Isaias in 2020.

In addition to conductor repairs, restoration of the electrical grid included replacement of 27 utility poles and 29 transformers.

FEMA’s share of the cost for this project is $1,554,748 and the state’s share is $518,249. FEMA reimburses 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid to the state which disburses the funds to local governments. 

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Isaias, visit ncdps.gov/Isaias and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4568. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.

You just read:

$2 Million Approved for Storm Damage Repairs for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.