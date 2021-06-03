MDOT and OCP virtual public meeting June 17 to discuss I-75/12 Mile Road interchange in Oakland County

Contact:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Oakland Corridor Partners (OCP) invite the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding a change to the I-75/12 Mile Road interchange for segment 3 of the ongoing I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. During this virtual event, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff and project consultants OCP staff Interested residents and local stakeholders

WHEN: Thursday, June 17, 2021 6 - 7 p.m. Project team presentation 6:05 - 6:15 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Virtual Public Meeting: Click here to access Zoom Meeting Passcode: 423694

To join by phone without using Internet, call 312-626-6799 Webinar ID: 843 8852 0773 Passcode: 423694

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: Originally planned to replace the existing interchange at I-75/12 Mile Road, MDOT and OCP have revised the design to incorporate a diverging diamond interchange (DDI). This innovative design will improve safety and traffic flow at this busy interchange. To build a majority of the DDI in one season, 12 Mile Road will be closed to through-traffic under I-75 from March to November 2022. During the rebuilding, local access will be maintained to businesses.

Segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project is a multi-year rebuilding effort on more than 5 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, installing retaining and noise walls, and building a state-of-the-art drainage tunnel between M-102 (Eight Mile Road) and 13 Mile Road. To view the public meeting materials after the event and to learn more about the I-75 modernization project, visit www.modernize75.com.