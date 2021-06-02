In response to a rare inquiry from the state Supreme Court on the rules for death penalty trials in California, defense lawyers argued Wednesday that laws in effect since the 1970s violate defendants’ constitutional right to a unanimous jury verdict on whether they should live or die.
California Supreme Court considers standards used by juries to impose death penalty
