Crash-Cambridge-Williston
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A101950
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sr Sgt Paquette
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#:878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/02/21-1330hrs
STREET:Rte 15
TOWN:Cambridge
WEATHER:Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR:Brooke Gurley
AGE: 71
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Cambridge VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2020
VEHICLE MAKE:Lincoln
VEHICLE MODEL:Navigator
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Possibly Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVM Med center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above time and date VSP received a single vehicle crash report on Route 15 in Cambridge. VSP was advised the vehicle left the roadway and while doing so became airborne and landed in a farm field on its wheels. Troopers along with Cambridge Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and found the operator still conscious in the vehicle but unable to move without feeling serious pain.
The operator was transported to UVM Medical Center where she continues to be treated from the injuries sustained in the crash. There is no further information on the totality of the injuries.
This crash is still be investigated and contact will be continued with family members to aid them in the investigation and/or recourses should the need them.
Sr. Sergeant Joseph A Paquette
Vermont State Police
Patrol Commander
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Ph#802.878.7111