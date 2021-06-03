Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,556 in the last 365 days.

Crash-Cambridge-Williston

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A101950                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sr Sgt Paquette     

STATION: Williston        

CONTACT#:878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/02/21-1330hrs

STREET:Rte 15

TOWN:Cambridge

WEATHER:Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:Brooke Gurley          

AGE:  71

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Cambridge VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:2020

VEHICLE MAKE:Lincoln

VEHICLE MODEL:Navigator

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Possibly Totaled

INJURIES: Serious           

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVM Med center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above time and date VSP received a single vehicle crash report  on Route 15 in Cambridge.  VSP was advised the vehicle left the roadway and while doing so became airborne and landed in a farm field on its wheels.  Troopers along with Cambridge Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and found the operator still conscious in the vehicle but unable to move without feeling serious pain.

 

The operator was transported to UVM Medical Center where she continues to be treated from the injuries sustained in the crash.  There is no further information on the totality of the injuries.

 

This crash is still be investigated and contact will be continued with family members to aid them in the investigation and/or recourses should the need them.

 

 

Sr. Sergeant Joseph A Paquette

Vermont State Police

Patrol Commander

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111

 

You just read:

Crash-Cambridge-Williston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.