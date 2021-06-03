Crash-Cambridge-Williston

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101950

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sr Sgt Paquette

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#:878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/02/21-1330hrs

STREET:Rte 15

TOWN:Cambridge

WEATHER:Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:Brooke Gurley

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Cambridge VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2020

VEHICLE MAKE:Lincoln

VEHICLE MODEL:Navigator

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Possibly Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVM Med center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above time and date VSP received a single vehicle crash report on Route 15 in Cambridge. VSP was advised the vehicle left the roadway and while doing so became airborne and landed in a farm field on its wheels. Troopers along with Cambridge Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and found the operator still conscious in the vehicle but unable to move without feeling serious pain.

The operator was transported to UVM Medical Center where she continues to be treated from the injuries sustained in the crash. There is no further information on the totality of the injuries.

This crash is still be investigated and contact will be continued with family members to aid them in the investigation and/or recourses should the need them.

Sr. Sergeant Joseph A Paquette

Vermont State Police

Patrol Commander

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111