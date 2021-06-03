Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawkins County Constable Indicted on Drug-Related Charges

HAWKINS COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 3rd District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Hawkins County constable.

At the request of District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, in April, TBI agents joined that office in investigating a report that a constable was in possession of controlled substances he had taken off people when he made traffic stops, and reportedly using the drugs to train K-9 drug detection dogs, without proper documentation. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified District 1 Hawkins County Constable William Creasy as that individual.

On June 1st, the Hawkins County Grand Jury returned indictments charging William Davis Creasy (DOB 03/15/1954) with one count each of Casual Exchange, Official Misconduct, Simple Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance without a License. Today, Creasy was booked at the Hawkins County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

