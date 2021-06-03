Task Force Investigation Leads to Indictment of Columbus Men

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Two Columbus men have been indicted on human trafficking charges following an investigation conducted by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Columbus Division of Police announced today.

Jamie Lee Cason, 27, was indicted yesterday on 20 felony counts that include trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, kidnapping, possession of drugs and weapons under disability. The indictment alleges that Cason was operating a drug and sex trafficking ring in Columbus. Demetrius Alford, 34, is accused of being a co-conspirator and was indicted on one felony count of promoting prostitution.

“These two check all the boxes of human traffickers: drugs, weapons and physical violence to force their victims in to human trafficking,” Yost said. “The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is breaking chains and building a Highway of Hope.”

The indictments stem from a human trafficking investigation that was initiated in September 2020 when the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received multiple tips from law enforcement officers and Crime Stoppers about Cason. Cason is accused of using narcotics and physical violence to exploit vulnerable females in Central Ohio through sex trafficking for his financial gain.

Cason is currently incarcerated on unrelated assault charges.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force was formed under the Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and includes the Columbus Division of Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Adult Parole Authority, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Salvation Army, Southeast Healthcare, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

