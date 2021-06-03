Leading IP Law Firm Leydig, Voit & Mayer Opens Shenzhen, China Office
CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leydig, Voit & Mayer, Ltd., a global intellectual property law firm, has opened an intellectual property consulting office in Shenzhen, China. The location complements Leydig’s offices in: Chicago, Illinois; Alexandria, Virginia; Boulder, Colorado; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; and the San Francisco Bay area. The China office will be managed by attorney Dr. Raymond Chen, who is based in Shenzhen and will also spend some time in the US offices. Raymond returns to the firm after leaving for law school and working both in a law firm and as in house counsel, including the Director of IP at DiDi, which is the premier ride sharing company in China.
“While we have represented a wide variety of clients based in China for quite some time, we are excited about having a physical office in Shenzhen to be able to provide enhanced services to those clients, says Leydig President John Kilyk, Jr. “We could not be more pleased to have Raymond, with his extensive business experience in China, head-up our office there.”
Raymond Chen will focus on intellectual property strategy, litigation, prosecution, and portfolio management. Raymond, raised in Shenzhen, holds a J.D. from George Washington University, a Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the University of Delaware and two Bachelor of Science degrees from Tsinghua University. He believes the new Leydig office brings powerful synergies for China-based clients.
“Shenzhen is the center of China’s technological innovation,” Raymond says. “Through its Shenzhen office, Leydig will serve a key role helping China-based clients to protect their innovations and manage intellectual property risks when navigating the U.S. market.”
About Leydig, Voit & Mayer, Ltd.
Founded in 1893, Leydig, Voit & Mayer focuses exclusively on intellectual property law, providing litigation, contested proceeding, prosecution, counseling, and licensing services to clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.leydig.com.
