Tony Sanny joins Leydig, Voit & Mayer in Boulder, CO.

Leydig, Voit & Mayer IP Law firm proudly announces Tony Sanny becoming a part of the team.

BOULDER, CO, USA, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leydig, Voit & Mayer, a nationally-ranked global intellectual property law firm, is pleased to announce that Tony Sanny has joined the Boulder office. Tony Sanny focuses on intellectual property strategy, technology commercialization, patent prosecution, and portfolio management. “Tony’s molecular biology background and track record in the life sciences industry adds to the expertise and scope of services we are able to provide our clients,” says John Kilyk, President of Leydig, Voit & Mayer, Ltd.Sanny, an attorney who holds a Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology as well as a M.B.A., believes that his biotechnology and pharmaceutical practice provides a strong complement to the chemistry, chemical engineering, and biotech practice of Leydig’s Boulder Office in addition to the interdisciplinary team across Leydig’s offices in Chicago; Alexandria, Virginia; the San Francisco Bay Area; and Frankfurt, Germany.Sanny has represented some of the largest biotech and pharma companies in Colorado, Fortune 500 companies, local universities, such as University of Colorado and Colorado State University, the National Institutes of Health and many startups as well as independent inventors. He has successfully obtained patents for his clients across the globe.Sanny, an inventor with multiple patents of his own, has worked on contract with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office conducting and supervising patent examination. Sanny was also the General Counsel for a start-up solar energy company in Boulder-Denver.“Leydig’s Boulder Office feels like the perfect place for me to practice patent law, with a deep bench of diverse legal expertise in Leydig as a whole and a particularly strong chemical and biotech patent practice locally,” says Sanny.In moving his practice to Boulder, it’s a homecoming for Sanny who completed his law and business degrees at the University of Colorado. During this time, he helped establish the Millennium Trust with the Community Foundation Serving Boulder County and co-founded the Boulder Housing Coalition (BHC), which provides affordable housing to some of Boulder’s lower income residents. Sanny has served on the Development Board of the BHC for the past five years. He has three young children and is active as a soccer coach with the Boulder YMCA and as a volunteer with the Boulder Children’s Chorale.



