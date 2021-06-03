Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burgum to host fifth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will welcome teachers, students, school administrators and community leaders to the fifth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on Monday, June 7, at the Bismarck Event Center and virtually.

The Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education provides a platform to bring together stakeholders in North Dakota education communities to share existing ideas and practices, inspire new ones and empower networks that support progress.

Burgum will deliver opening remarks at this year’s summit at 8:35 a.m. Monday. Featured speakers include State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi, educational leader Ron Berger and child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Stuart Ablon. Recipients of the #InnovativeND Awards also will be announced throughout the day.

The free summit is the kickoff to Innovative Education Week, which includes IgniteND. More than 750 individuals have registered to attend the summit in-person or virtually.

For more information or to register, visit 2021InnovativeEdSummit.eventbrite.com.

 

