Pinnacle Performance Company to Hold Building Young Leaders Event
A Program Focused on Supporting the end of Systemic RacismCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In July of 2020, Pinnacle Performance Company launched the Building Young Leaders program. This program was designed to lend support to underserved neighborhoods by providing training on professional skills to participants. The intent is that participants will enter the workplace and achieve their full potential.
An award-winning global communications skills training organization, Pinnacle Performance Company is committed to using the core of its business to educate and support those in need. Pinnacle, a Chicago-based firm, is again partnering with the College Mentoring Experience that serves Black youth. Pinnacle will be providing two days of free communication skills training for 20 young people, teaching them job interviewing skills and professional communication.
The first session will be held on June 8th at the College Mentoring experience location on the West Side, and the second on June 9th at Pinnacle’s Headquarters on the North Side.
Co-Founder and CEO, David Lewis says, “2020 was an incredibly challenging year for many reasons. Pinnacle is committed to combating racial division and inequality, and we are thrilled with the opportunity to bring people together in our own community.”
Co-Founder and COO, G. Riley Mills states, “We had such great success holding similar sessions last year, and it has been great to stay in contact with last year’s participants. We have a real and tangible opportunity to continually give guidance on essential professional skills. It has been a true honor, and we look forward to fostering more relationships with those who are excited to learn.”
