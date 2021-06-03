BlackFin Group Promotes Michael Simon to Director
BlackFin Group has announced the promotion of Senior Consultant Michael Simon to the position of Director.
Michael is skilled in analyzing, designing, and implementing change, solutions, and services that will deliver high impact results for our clients. ”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry, has announced the promotion of Senior Consultant Michael Simon to Director. In his new role, Simon will be responsible for leading multiple project teams within BlackFin Group, serving as a client project manager and coordinating with client leaders.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“I’m very pleased to be promoting Michael into a position that will allow him to offer maximum value to our clients,” said Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO. “Michael is skilled in analyzing, designing, and implementing change, solutions, and services that will deliver high impact results for our clients. Throughout his career he has been a public speaker, trainer, sales strategist, problem solver, negotiator, and collaborator. I’m very proud to have him on our team.”
Simon has over twenty-two years leadership and management experience in FinTech, mortgage banking, and the financial services industry. He held leadership roles at Ellie Mae and Accenture World-Wide. In these roles he was responsible for leading and managing the development and delivery of multiple multi-million-dollar projects, both domestically and internationally, while managing teams of over 120 people.
Most notably, Simon developed and implemented a multi-session training platform for users on six continents, with an audience of nearly 370,000. He has a proven history of success in overseeing the development and delivery of strategic initiatives with the likes of TD Bank, UBS, PennyMac, AmeriHome, and University Bank in Michigan.
Throughout his career he has been a public speaker, trainer, sales strategist, problem solver, negotiator and collaborator. Simon is routinely recognized for his global view of organizations, ensuring successful adoption of key strategies and initiatives that maximize ROI of time, money, people, and process. He holds multiple training, management, and agile methodology certifications and designations.
BlackFin Group is committed to supporting the career development of its staff, providing all team-members both the opportunity to fully leverage their existing knowledge, skills, and experience, and providing individuals additional challenges, opportunities, and new experiences that will help allow individuals to effectively grow their career. The company’s goal is to positively impact their earnings potential, career potential, while increasing their overall value to the firm and BlackFin Group clients.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
Rick Grant
RGA Public Relations
+1 570-497-1026
rick.grant@rga-pr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn