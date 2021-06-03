Arrest Made in Burglary and Destruction of Property Offenses in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary and Destruction of Property offenses that occurred in the District.
First District:
- Burglary One: On Wednesday, May 26th, 2021, at approximately 5:55 pm, in the 1300 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast, the suspect entered an occupied residence. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-069-319
- Burglary One/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Saturday, May 29th, 2021, at approximately 3:56 am, in the 1300 block of K Street, Southeast, the suspect entered an occupied residence. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-070-716
Third District:
- Burglary Two: On Tuesday, April 6th, 2021, between 8:00 am and 5:30 pm, in the 2700 block of 11th Street, Northwest, the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-044-280
Seventh District:
- Destruction of Property: On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, at approximately 12:58 am, in the 3800 block of 2nd Street, Southeast, the suspect damaged a window screen then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-358
- Destruction of Property/ Unlawful Entry: On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, between 1:57 am and 3:23 am, in the 700 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, the suspect damaged a window screen and entered a residence then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-371
- Destruction of Property: On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, between 1:30 am and 3:58 am, in the 300 block of Raleigh Street, Southeast, the suspect damaged window screens then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-378
- Burglary One: On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, at approximately 1:30 am, in the 3300 block of Brothers Place, Southeast, the suspect entered an occupied residence. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-382
- Burglary One/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, at approximately 2:40 am, in the 3100 block of Stanton Road, Southeast, the suspect entered an occupied residence. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-068-391
- Destruction of Property/ Unlawful Entry: On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, between 12:00 am and 6:00 am, in the 3200 block of Stanton Road, Southeast, the suspect damaged a window screen and entered a residence then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-506
- Destruction of Property: Between Monday, May 24th, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm, and Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, at approximately 11:00 am, in the 100 block of Raleigh Street, Southeast, the suspect damaged a window screen then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-589
- Unlawful Entry: On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, between 1:57 am and 3:23 am, in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast, the suspect entered a backyard and checked a door of a residence then fled the scene. CCN: 21-068-624
- Destruction of Property: On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, between 1:57 am and 3:23 am, in the 100 block of Raleigh Street, Southeast, the suspect cut the window screens of a residence then fled the scene. CCN: 21-069-971
On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 35 year-old Romeo Cole, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.