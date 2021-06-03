Squirrel Hill Tunnel Inspections Begin Sunday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Sunday night, June 6 weather permitting.

Overnight single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for tunnel inspection and survey work according to the following schedule:

Sunday night, June 6 – Outbound (eastbound)

Monday night, June 7 – Outbound (eastbound)

Tuesday night, June 8 – Inbound (westbound)

Wednesday night, June 9 – Inbound (westbound)

Thursday night, June 10 – Inbound (westbound)

Friday and Saturday nights, June 11-12 – No work

Sunday night, June 13 – Inbound (westbound)

Monday night, June 14 – Inbound (westbound)

Tuesday night, June 15 – Outbound (eastbound)

Wednesday night, June 16 – Outbound (eastbound)

Thursday night, June 17 – Outbound (eastbound)

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

