Correction: Bridge Work to Begin on Stoverstown Road (Route 3061) in West Manchester and North Codorus Townships, York County

​This press release corrects an error in the headline of the original release. The project location is in West Manchester and North Codorus townships.

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge maintenance project on Stoverstown Road (Route 3061) in York County is scheduled to begin Monday, June 7.

The bridge spans the West Branch of Codorus Creek between Graybill Road in West Manchester Township and Martin Road in North Codorus Township.

This project consists of deck repairs and the application of a latex wearing surface.

The bridge will be closed on June 7. A detour of up to 90 days will be in place using Route 116 and Lehman Road.

This project is part of a $6,829,999 bridge maintenance contract that includes work on various bridges in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties. JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018