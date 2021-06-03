Ramp and Road Closures Interstate 70 Jefferson Avenue Exit - Washington County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of multiple closures to include the Westbound (WB) off ramp at Interstate 70 Exit 17 (Jefferson Avenue), East Wylie Avenue, and North Allison Avenue located in the City of Washington in Washington County. The closures will begin on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 pm and will remain closed until Thursday, October 7 at 8 pm.

• I70 Westbound Exit 17 Off Ramp – Detour using Exit 16 (Jessop Place), left on Sheffield Street, I70 Eastbound (EB) On Ramp to Exit 17 off ramp to Route 18. • East Wylie Avenue WB - Detour using Summer lea Avenue, Henderson Avenue to Jefferson Avenue (Route 18). • North Allison Avenue – Route 18 (Jefferson Ave.), left EB on East Wylie Ave., left on Summerlea Ave., left on Maple Ave. to North Allison Ave. There will be a 11foot width restriction on East Wylie between Jefferson Ave. and Sammy Angott Way.

Information concerning the traffic improvement work on Route 18 can be found on District 12 website, www.penndot.gov/District12 click on Construction Projects/Roadwork, and then choose the Route 18 Improvement Project tile.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

