Intersection Improvement Project to Begin at Route 94 and Route 234 in Adams County

Harrisburg, PA – An intersection improvement project at Route 94 and Route 234 in Adams County is scheduled to begin next week.

This project includes the addition of four left turn lanes, signal upgrades, curbs and curb ramps, drainage improvements, and pavement markings at the intersection of Routes 94 and 234 in Reading Township.

There will be short-term lane closures during construction. Church Road (T-614) will be closed and detoured at a later date. An updated press release will be issued prior to the closure.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $3,732,931 project.

Work is expected to be completed by June of 2022.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018