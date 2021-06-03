Traffic Alert – Road Closure for State Route 2003 Begins Monday, June 7

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that State Route 2003 will close to traffic for the removal of a bridge and a replacement with a box culvert on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Cowanshannock, Armstrong County.

Detour signs will be posted. The detour is State Route 2005 (Margaret Road) to PA 85 to State Route 2001 (South Water Street) to State Route 2006 to State Route 2003. Or State Route 2003 to State Route 2006 to State Route 2001 (South Water Street) to PA 85 to State Route 2005 (Margaret Road) to State Route 2003.

Contractor, MEKIS Construction Corporation of Fenelton, PA will be completing this $587,481.53 project. Construction will continue through August 11, 2021.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

