BRAVAS LLC Acquires ProStream Digital to Enhance Services in Dallas-Fort Worth.
As the largest and only national luxury custom integrator in the market, Bravas works with your team to ensure that technology complements & enhances any space.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAVAS LLC, the nation’s premier installer of smart systems into luxury homes, is excited to welcome Todd Wilcox, Bob Bobo, Caleb Rydbeck and the team from ProStream Digital. This acquisition will add even more talent to the already strong team at Bravas Dallas-Fort Worth.
BRAVAS is based in Overland Park, Kansas, has locations in 15 states, annual revenues of around $75 million, and a team of more than 300 professionals, including designers, engineers, installers, technicians, and programmers that have earned hundreds of industry awards and certifications. With this coverage, BRAVAS has a unique ability to service your home throughout the US - whether it’s building a new home, setting up a vacation home, or moving across the country.
“With the addition of ProStream Digital, we are able to strengthen an already robust team in the DFW area” said Jeff Halloran, General Manager of Bravas Dallas-Fort Worth. “Our team is building a reputation as one of the best custom integrators in our market. The addition of Todd, Bob, Caleb and their entire team only add to our ability to service our clients.”
"Our master strategy as Bravas, is to become the most significant and full service integrator in each of the markets we have entered" said Ryan Anderson, President of Bravas. "This is most efficiently done through acquisitions. As ProStream becomes the 4th company acquired by Bravas in the DFW market, we are very excited about the economies of scale that we continue to see."
“We are excited to combine our business with the existing Bravas Dallas-Fort Worth team to offer a more complete solution to the market,” said Todd. “We have a passion for serving customers and ensuring they have the best experience they can and that fits in perfectly with Bravas.”
About BRAVAS LLC
BRAVAS is a leading national technology integrator that provides Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces for where their customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, BRAVAS completes more than 4,000 residential and commercial projects across the US every year.
Nigel Dessau
Bravas LLC
