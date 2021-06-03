2021-06-03 09:19:34.477 Fluke Purchase Leads to $50,000 Win

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021-06-03 Fluke Purchase Leads to $50,000 Win

Don Van Dyke of Holts Summit won $50,000 playing the Missouri Lottery’s “Millionaire Money” Scratchers game. 

Van Dyke exclaimed his win was “a fluke.” 

“I initially purchased two 100X the Bucks and didn’t win, so I decided to purchase a Millionaire Money ticket,” Van Dyke said of his spur-of-the-moment decision. 

Van Dyke bought the winning ticket at Kwik Run, 120 E. Simon Blvd., in Holt Summit. 

Players in Callaway County won more than $7.2 million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, local businesses earned more than $690,000 in Lottery commissions, and more than $1.3 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

