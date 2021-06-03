The Laser Lounge Spa Expands to Massachusetts

The Laser Lounge Spa logo

Anti-aging day spa expands from Southwest Florida to Plymouth offering clients alternatives to plastic surgery such as Botox and fillers.

PLYMOUTH , MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its founding in Estero, Fla., in 2009, The Laser Lounge Spa has become the premiere destination for anti-aging innovations, advanced aesthetic skin enhancements and luxurious skincare services. The newest location is at 74 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, Mass., 02360, and the spa is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. To make an appointment, call 508-591-0905 or email info@thelaserloungespa.com.

The new spa in Plymouth is owned and operated by Lu Sutherland, a registered nurse with more than 20 years of experience in long-term-care hospitals and health-management companies. Sutherland is a master injector certified in dermal filler and lasers and has owned and operated a health care management company. She has a master’s degree in nursing and is pursuing a doctorate.

The centers use the most advanced and effective skin-rejuvenation treatments on the market including neurotoxins, dermal fillers, hair removal and other skin services delivered in a caring and compassionate manner by a team of physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and skin-care specialists.

“We are so excited to welcome Lu to our fast-growing franchise of med spas and we know the new location will be a huge success,” says Jonathan Sigg, who co-founded The Laser Lounge Spa with his wife and business partner, April Sigg.

The Laser Lounge Spa has started franchising as more people seek alternatives to plastic surgery and procedures such as facelifts. In addition, more men and younger people are turning to aesthetic anti-aging skin treatments that require little or no recovery time.

“I am looking forward to sharing our love of aesthetics with the Plymouth community,” says Owner, Lu Sutherland.

For more information about franchising or The Laser Lounge Spa’s products and services, visit thelaserloungespa.com or call 1-844-LASR-SPA (527-7772).

