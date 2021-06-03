Rutland Barracks - Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MISSING PERSON

CASE#: 21B402119

TROOPER: Det. Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 2, 2021, approximately 2:00pm

LOCATION: Belmont, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

SUBJECT: Brittany Bouthiette

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmont, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing persons case in Belmont and asking members of the public to report any possible sightings or information leading to her whereabouts.

On June 2, 2021, at approximately 2:00pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report that Brittany Bouthiette, age 28, was missing. Miss. Bouthiette was last seen on the evening of June 1, 2021, at a residence in Mount Holly, Vermont, but has not returned home, and all attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful.

It is unknown what Miss. Bouthiette was last seen wearing, however she is described as a white female approximately 5’2” tall, weighing 125 pounds; with brown hair and hazel eyes. Miss. Bouthiette is not believed to be in possession of a vehicle, a cellphone, or her medications. Attached is a recent photograph.

The case does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Miss. Bouthiette’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Trooper Kipp Colburn with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

Detective Kipp Colburn

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police Troop B West

124 State Place, Rutland VT 05701

Barracks: (802) 773-9101

Cell: (802) 585-6691

Fax: (802) 775-6968

Kipp.Colburn@vermont.gov