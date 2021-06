Williston Barracks//Richmond I-89 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101963

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/3/21 09:54 AM

STREET: I-89 North

TOWN: Richmond

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Area of Mile Marker 76.4

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Waters Kellogg

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC70

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end damage.

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/3/21 at approximately 09:54 AM, VT State Police responded to I-89 North at the area of mile marker 76.4 for a crash. The investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 struck a deer while traveling northbound. This was a single vehicle crash with airbag deployment. Vehicle 1 was towed from the scene.