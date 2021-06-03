Rutland Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful Mischief
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402102
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 1, 2021, at approximately 1504 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Pittsford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jeremie Bernard
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 1, 2021, at approximately 1504 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a disorderly male attacking vehicles on US RT 7.
Through investigation it was determined Jeremie Bernard had acted in violent, tumultuous, and threatening way, used abusive and obscene language in a public place, and obstructed vehicular traffic. Bernard had also damaged a mailbox and vehicle side mirror which he had no right to do.
Bernard was taken into custody and transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Bernard was later issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of Pittsford First Response and Regional Ambulance Service.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/26/2021 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.