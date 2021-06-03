Rutland Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402102

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 1, 2021, at approximately 1504 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, Pittsford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jeremie Bernard

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 1, 2021, at approximately 1504 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a disorderly male attacking vehicles on US RT 7.

Through investigation it was determined Jeremie Bernard had acted in violent, tumultuous, and threatening way, used abusive and obscene language in a public place, and obstructed vehicular traffic. Bernard had also damaged a mailbox and vehicle side mirror which he had no right to do.

Bernard was taken into custody and transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Bernard was later issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of Pittsford First Response and Regional Ambulance Service.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/26/2021 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.