Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,565 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A101856

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Valenti                           

STATION:  Williston Barracks                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: April 14, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Jodee Jernigan                                         

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 14th, 2021 the Vermont State Police began assisting Homeland Security Investigations and DCF with an investigation involving the welfare of a child. The child in question was in the care of Jodee Jernigan, 37, of Barre. There were allegations of Jernigan intentionally having the child ingest a controlled substance. The child tested positive for a controlled substance.

Jernigan is being charged with the crime of cruelty to a child. She was issued a citation, via her attorney, and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 22, 2021.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    July 22, 2021 / 0830 hours        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Cruelty to a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.