Williston Barracks / Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101856

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Valenti

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 14, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Jodee Jernigan

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 14th, 2021 the Vermont State Police began assisting Homeland Security Investigations and DCF with an investigation involving the welfare of a child. The child in question was in the care of Jodee Jernigan, 37, of Barre. There were allegations of Jernigan intentionally having the child ingest a controlled substance. The child tested positive for a controlled substance.

Jernigan is being charged with the crime of cruelty to a child. She was issued a citation, via her attorney, and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 22, 2021.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 22, 2021 / 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.