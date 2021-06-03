Williston Barracks / Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A101856
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Valenti
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 14, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Jodee Jernigan
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 14th, 2021 the Vermont State Police began assisting Homeland Security Investigations and DCF with an investigation involving the welfare of a child. The child in question was in the care of Jodee Jernigan, 37, of Barre. There were allegations of Jernigan intentionally having the child ingest a controlled substance. The child tested positive for a controlled substance.
Jernigan is being charged with the crime of cruelty to a child. She was issued a citation, via her attorney, and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 22, 2021.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 22, 2021 / 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.