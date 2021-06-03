*UPDATE* Rutland Barracks - Missing Person
*UPDATE*
Brittany Bouthiette was located on June 3, 2021 at approximately 2:30pm by the Vermont State Police. Thank you to all those who assisted in locating her.
MISSING PERSON
CASE#: 21B402119
TROOPER: Det. Trooper Kipp Colburn
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 2, 2021, approximately 2:00pm
LOCATION: Belmont, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Person
SUBJECT: Brittany Bouthiette
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmont, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing persons case in Belmont and asking members of the public to report any possible sightings or information leading to her whereabouts.
On June 2, 2021, at approximately 2:00pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report that Brittany Bouthiette, age 28, was missing. Miss. Bouthiette was last seen on the evening of June 1, 2021, at a residence in Mount Holly, Vermont, but has not returned home, and all attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful.
It is unknown what Miss. Bouthiette was last seen wearing, however she is described as a white female approximately 5’2” tall, weighing 125 pounds; with brown hair and hazel eyes. Miss. Bouthiette is not believed to be in possession of a vehicle, a cellphone, or her medications. Attached is a recent photograph.
The case does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Miss. Bouthiette’s welfare.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Trooper Kipp Colburn with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Kipp Colburn
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Vermont State Police Troop B West
124 State Place, Rutland VT 05701
Barracks: (802) 773-9101
Cell: (802) 585-6691
Fax: (802) 775-6968