*UPDATE* Rutland Barracks - Missing Person

*UPDATE*

 

Brittany Bouthiette was located on June 3, 2021 at approximately 2:30pm by the Vermont State Police.  Thank you to all those who assisted in locating her.  

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MISSING PERSON

 

CASE#: 21B402119

TROOPER: Det. Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 2, 2021, approximately 2:00pm

LOCATION: Belmont, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

 

SUBJECT: Brittany Bouthiette

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmont, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing persons case in Belmont and asking members of the public to report any possible sightings or information leading to her whereabouts.

 

On June 2, 2021, at approximately 2:00pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report that Brittany Bouthiette, age 28, was missing.  Miss. Bouthiette was last seen on the evening of June 1, 2021, at a residence in Mount Holly, Vermont, but has not returned home, and all attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful.

 

It is unknown what Miss. Bouthiette was last seen wearing, however she is described as a white female approximately 5’2” tall, weighing 125 pounds; with brown hair and hazel eyes.  Miss. Bouthiette is not believed to be in possession of a vehicle, a cellphone, or her medications.  Attached is a recent photograph.

 

The case does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Miss. Bouthiette’s welfare.

 

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Trooper Kipp Colburn with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT:  NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Detective Kipp Colburn

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police Troop B West

124 State Place, Rutland VT 05701

Barracks: (802) 773-9101

Cell: (802) 585-6691

Fax: (802) 775-6968

Kipp.Colburn@vermont.gov

 

*UPDATE* Rutland Barracks - Missing Person

