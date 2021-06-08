Exton Orthodontist Offering Affordable Braces in Chester County

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces in Exton, PA

Exeter Orthodontics in Exton offers a choice between braces and Invisalign, both for $3,995.

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Exeter Orthodontics in Exton, patients have two high-quality, low-cost orthodontic options to choose from: traditional braces or Invisalign aligners. While there are several differences between the two, including comfort and compliance, one thing is certain: their low price.

Braces in Exton cost only $3,995. This all-inclusive price covers the costs of x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and even emergency visits. Traditional braces remain the most popular treatment option because of their high compliance rate. Because they are attached to the teeth and cannot be removed, they can help align even the most complex cases.

Meanwhile, Invisalign in Exton also costs only $3,995. Invisalign is especially popular among adult patients because of its comfort and convenience. The transparent aligners are difficult to see and can be removed for eating, so patients can continue to enjoy their favorite foods. However, they must be worn for at least 22 hours per day to be successful.

“We encourage patients who may have questions about braces to reach out and schedule a consultation,” says Dr. Soraya Mills. “We’ll take x-rays, help you understand the process, walk you through the do’s and don’ts, and help you decide which treatment option is best for you.”

To request a free consultation, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Offices are also located in Easton, Allentown, Reading, Springfield, and Harrisburg.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

