HPC Storage with OSNEXUS QuantaStor SDS

High Performance Storage with OSNEXUS QuantaStor Software-Defined Storage

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, just announced its storage appliances can now be configured with the OSNEXUS QuantaStor Software-Defined Storage (SDS) platform for robust and highly scalable storage. QuantaStor is designed to scale up and out to simplify storage management while reducing storage costs.

With the latest in storage software and hardware capabilities, Koi Computer’s storage appliances can be designed specifically to meet extreme workload and storage traffic needs. The company’s storage solution with OSNEXUS QuantaStor features:

• Flexible, Modular Architecture: The layered architecture of QuantaStor provides solution engineers with unprecedented flexibility and application design options that maximizes workload performance and fault-tolerance for a wide range of storage workloads.

• Storage Grid Technology: QuantaStor’s storage grid technology is a built-in federated management system which enables QuantaStor servers to be combined together to simplify management and automation via CLI and REST APIs.

• Simplified Management: The intuitive QuantaStor management interface and configuration workflow manager eliminates many complicated steps commonly associated with legacy storage applications to provide IT generalists powerful storage solution configuration options.

• End-to-End Security: QuantaStor includes end-to-end security coverage enabling multi-layer data protection on the wire and at rest for enterprise and cloud storage deployments.

OSNEXUS CEO Steven Umbehocker said, “It's great to be working and collaborating with the talented team of storage and hardware experts at Koi Computers.”

With support for all major file, block, and object protocols including iSCSI/FC, NFS/SMB, and S3, QuantaStor storage grids can be configured to address the needs of complex workflows.

Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “The OSNEXUS QuantaStor solution aligns perfectly with our mission to provide clients with products that deliver both outstanding performance and outstanding value. OSNEXUS is an excellent addition to our growing portfolio of world-class hardware and software partners.”

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

About OSNEXUS

OSNEXUS helps organizations manage and scale their storage environments with greater efficiency, flexibility, and performance with its industry-leading QuantaStor Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. QuantaStor, deployed by Fortune 500 companies, addresses a broad set of storage use cases including big data and high-performance applications through scale-out physical storage appliances. OSNEXUS is committed to continuous innovation with a strong focus on product quality and industry leading support to ensure customer and partner success with every deployment.