Quality Reviews® Releases New Webinar: Patient Experience and Service Recovery at Hospital for Special Surgery
A discussion with Chao Wu, MBA, Chief Patient Experience Officer at Hospital for Special SurgeryNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews®, the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations improve patient experience through real-time feedback and service recovery, today announced the release of their newest webinar, “Patient Experience and Service Recovery at Hospital for Special Surgery,” featuring Chao Wu, MBA, Chief Patient Experience Officer at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS).
Interviewed by Quality Reviews CEO and Co-founder, Edward Shin, MD, Ms. Wu presents the patient experience systems, processes, and tools used to help propel HSS to the number one-ranked orthopedic hospital in the United States by US News for 11 consecutive years.
This webinar focuses on HSS’s strategic use of patient feedback mechanisms to enable real-time service recovery that inform strategic improvements in the mission to provide the highest level of care and service throughout the organization. Under Ms. Wu’s leadership, HSS has attained the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® for eight consecutive years, the Press Pinnacle of Excellence Award® for two consecutive years, and the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award for six consecutive years.
The webinar is available for viewing on Quality Reviews’ website at: https://q-reviews.com/patient-experience-and-service-recovery-at-the-hospital-for-special-surgery/.
About Quality Reviews, Inc.
Quality Reviews, Inc. helps healthcare providers capture real–time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. Deployed in over 1000 care locations, Quality Reviews has helped improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. We believe that there is a better way to give patients a voice, and since 2012, we’ve been singularly focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience to their patients. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com .
Edward J Shin
Quality Reviews, Inc.
info@q-reviews.com