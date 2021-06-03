Virtual public meeting June 9 to discuss planned roundabout at US-31/M-22 intersection north of Manistee

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to discuss a planned roundabout at the US-31/M-22 intersection north of Manistee in Manistee County. This project is a partnership with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and is scheduled to be built in 2022.

WHO: MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff Little River Band of Ottawa Indians representatives Interested residents, commuters and business owners

WHEN: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 5 - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 773 951 926#

How to attend a Teams public meeting

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Megan Dover at 517-290-1198 or DoverM@Michigan.gov, or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL): https://www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: MDOT is partnering with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to build a roundabout at the US-31/M-22 intersection.

Roundabouts help prevent severe crashes that often result in injuries or fatalities, while allowing better traffic flow than with a traffic signal. More information about roundabouts is available at www.Michigan.gov/Roundabout.

Please provide comments and questions using the online comment form by June 23, 2021, or by mail or e-mail to MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381