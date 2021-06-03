Secretary of State Congratulates Three Administrators of Elections after Officially Passing State Certification Exam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Three county administrators of elections are being recognized for passing the state certification exam. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is congratulating the following administrators who passed the exam on Monday, May 17, 2021:

Laney Tucker, Crockett County Administrator of Elections

Justin Reaves, Greene County Administrator of Elections

Scott Allen, Hamilton County Administrator of Elections

“I’m very proud of these three new elections officials. Passing this exam gives Tennesseans confidence that those running elections across the state are doing it in accordance with state law,” said Secretary Hargett. The accomplishment has a financial incentive, which means an administrator cannot be paid less than the certified pay rate for their respective county.

Participants must first complete a training process that covers 40 different topics related to election law.

The exam, which is administered by Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, is a rigorous closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

The Division of Elections graded the exams, which were certified by the State Election Commission on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.