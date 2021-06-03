New Texas State Park Reservation Features Bring Opportunities for Summer Adventure

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— Find adventure with friends and family this summer at a Texas State Park. Two new features, now available on the Texas State Park Online Reservations webpage, make it easier than ever to plan spontaneous camping trips. Visitors can now see and reserve available campsites for the same day and for the upcoming weekend.

The new Camping This Weekend tab on the online reservation system shows visitors where tent camping sites, RV/trailer sites and lodging are available for the coming weekend (Friday and Saturday nights). The search results can even be narrowed down by park or by city, so if a popular park isn’t available, you can find other state parks nearby to explore.

The reservation system has also been upgraded to allow spontaneous park goers to make same-day overnight camping reservations online or by calling the customer service center. Previously, same day reservations could only be made by contacting the park directly. Same-day reservations can be made online or through the customer service center until 4 p.m. every day and are only available for camping, including campsites with full hookup, electricity, and water.

Texas State Park reservations can be made online anytime or by calling the Texas State Park Reservation Center at 512-389-8900 on weekdays during normal business hours. Overnight reservations can be made up to five months in advance, and day passes can be reserved up to 30 days in advance. If your plans change, please modify or cancel your reservation as soon as possible to allow someone else to enjoy the park.

For more information about Texas State Parks reservations, visit the reservations webpage on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.