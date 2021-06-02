Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Cox invites Utahns to pray for rain June 4-6

June 2, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (June 3, 2021) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox is inviting all Utahns to join him in praying for rain to relieve our state from the current drought.

“I’ve already asked all Utahns to conserve water by avoiding long showers, fixing leaky faucets, and planting water-wise landscapes. But I fear those efforts alone won’t be enough to protect us,” Gov. Cox said. “We need more rain and we need it now. We need some divine intervention. That’s why I’m asking Utahns of all faiths to join me in a weekend of prayer June 4 through the 6th.”

So far this year, Gov. Cox has issued two drought emergency orders. The extremely dry conditions are adversely and significantly impacting agribusiness and livestock production as well as wildlife and natural habitats. Dry conditions have also contributed to an increased threat of wildfire across the state.

Everyone is invited to participate in a weekend of prayer and to encourage others to join this community effort June 4-6 to mitigate the dangers this prolonged drought presents.

