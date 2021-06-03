Project N95, Primary.Health Partner on COVID-19 Testing Solutions
Collaboration provides one-stop-shop for large-scale COVID-19 testing needs
Primary.Health offers a unique solution for organizations and teams looking to get back to work.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project N95 – a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization – has partnered with Primary.Health to bring its unique software solutions for COVID-19 testing to the Project N95 Shop, simplifying the testing process for organizations facilitating the return to work, school and economic activity.
— John Click, chief of staff Project N95
Primary.Health’s technology organizes, streamlines and automates cost-effective testing and vaccination programs at scale, while also supplying the operational and technical support needed to implement a testing program. The Project N95 Shop will begin offering the Primary.Health testing package beginning June 3, 2021.
Since launching in March 2020, Project N95 has provided more than 8.4 million units of personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers throughout the United States. This led to the protection of hundreds of thousands of workers in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. After adding COVID-19 test kits to its product offerings in early 2021, the organization has continued to innovate to open access and provide critical equipment where it is needed most.
“Primary.Health offers a unique solution for organizations and teams looking to get back to work,” said John Click, chief of staff for Project N95. “Their goal - to make large scale testing and vaccine efforts affordable and convenient - is completely aligned with our mission to make personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests more accessible to the people who need them.”
In addition to supporting the current need for more rapid testing, the Primary.Health platform is lab agnostic and compatible with the full complement of tests and vaccines, including the latest products hitting the market. This unique offering enables large event venues, essential workforce employers, and local public health agencies to select a testing or vaccination program that meets the specific needs of their populations and environments.
“We see a powerful combination in volunteer organizations like Project N95 banding together with private industry to offer critical services and supplies that contribute to our economy returning to a somewhat normal state as we slowly emerge from this pandemic,” said Andrew Kobylinski, CEO and co-founder, Primary.Health. “The inspiration behind Primary.Health is to offer affordable, efficient and convenient COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to large populations. By being a part of the Project N95 marketplace, we are helping communities to safely reopen.”
As a volunteer-driven non-profit, Project N95 makes it possible for everyone to access personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests from a trusted source. To explore how the single-source solution of Project N95 and Primary.Health can help your business, event venue or organization, visit ProjectN95.org.
About Project N95
Project N95 protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 8.4 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.
About Primary.Health
Primary.Health is the engine behind community testing and vaccination programs. Our platform enables government agencies, employers, researchers, labs, schools, healthcare facilities, and community-based organizations to organize, streamline, and automate efficient and consumer-friendly COVID-19 services. Primary.Health launched in March of 2020 and powers more than 1,000 COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites across the country.
