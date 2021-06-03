CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces More Than $27 Million in Unclaimed Property Returns in May TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $27 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of May 2021. Additionally, since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.2 billion has been returned to Floridians in Unclaimed Property.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As your CFO, I’ve made it my mission to return every last cent of unclaimed property back to its rightful owners and I’m excited to announce that in May, we returned more than $27 million in unclaimed property to Floridians. Just this fiscal year alone, we’ve already returned more than $326 million in unclaimed property. There’s a good chance that we’re currently holding unclaimed funds for you or a loved one, as an estimated one in five Floridians has money just waiting to be claimed. Did you forget to collect an old utility deposit or stock proceeds? Maybe an uncashed check from an old job? It takes a only few minutes to search and I encourage all individuals and business owners to start your lost treasure hunt today at FLTreasureHunt.gov .”

Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property. To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

May 2021 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region

• Pensacola - $862,600 • Panama City - $821,500 • Tallahassee - $444,100 • Jacksonville - $1.8 Million • Gainesville - $296,300 • Orlando - $4.2 Million • Tampa/St. Pete - $6 Million • Fort Myers/Naples - $919,000 • West Palm Beach - $3.4 Million • Miami - $8.8 Million ###

