Phase Family Learning Center Creates an Engaging Summer Camp Experience.

Register online at https://phase.center/school/summer-camps/

This summer, kids will take a microscopic look into our world. The camp includes hands-on activities to to practice communication, collaboration and creativity.

Phase is changing the summer experience for students in the North Fulton area. The camp includes hands-on activities to encourage campers to practice communication, collaboration and creativity. We will explore the past, present, and future to give campers a full immersion into science, space, sea, and so much more! Phase Family Learning Center 's curriculum ensures daily exposure to STEAM-based learning through multiple environments designed to pro-vide authentic learning activities. By building upon a child's prior experiences, Phase provides meaningful opportunities to explore, apply, analyze and construct their understanding of the concepts."With all of the challenges our kids faced over the last year, we wanted to create a summer experience filled with fun while ensuring the learning continues. It is our hope this summer camp experience will ensure an in-credible launch into a new school year by helping kids develop mentally, socially and emotionally, said CEO of Phase Family Learning Center, Frank Bealer.About the Facilities/Programs:Phase Family Learning Center offers top-tier care for children ages six weeks to five years of age and is the product of years of development by incredible thought leaders with educational and family services experience. The premier programs include infant care, toddler care, preschool and pre-kindergarten programs and summer activities. Phase Family Center operates a 62,500-square foot facility including a full-service child development center for children 6 months to 12 years of age. Tailored to young families, the child development center partners with parents engaged in demanding careers to balance the needs of raising young children. The center features the latest technology to ensure the utmost safety for children, a large catering kitchen to pro-vide healthy meals and snacks, and enrichment rooms to facilitate wonderful and creative learning experiences. Whether kids are learning to cook in the kids' kitchen, performing a play, creating videos in the media lab, or drawing up something special in the art space, they will have a blast while gaining the critical skills needed to succeed.

Camps at Phase Alpharetta 2021