Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration for Phase Family Learning Center Washington, DC
In a unique historic location, Phase Family has top-tier childcare, the largest indoor play area in DC and a new outdoor playground on Virginia Ave.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting CELEBRATION
Friday, October 15, 10:00 am
Capital Turnaround
770 M St SE (Enter on 7th St)
Washington, DC, October 8, 2021 -- Capital Turnaround is pleased to welcome our newest partner, Phase Family Learning Centers, to their new home at 770 M St SE in the former Navy Yard Car Barn. The community is invited to the building’s Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting celebration Friday, Oct 15, at 10:00 am. The morning event includes tours of the newly renovated space; giveaways for families; doughnuts; and lots of play spaces for kids.
For nearly a century, the Navy Yard Car Barn served as the last stop on the Red Line, repairing and rerouting streetcars across the nation’s capital. This historic building, reverently renovated with exposed concrete columns, a top-notch sound system, and several unique seating areas, is now Capital Turnaround. This mixed-used facility is now home to Phase Family Learning Center, a state-of-the-art event space, church services for National Community Church, and a planned future mixed-use marketplace.
Georgia-based Phase Family Learning Centers offers services to families with kids 6 weeks through 5 years old. Phase teachers provide an all-inclusive approach of both traditional classroom instruction and rotations through hands-on enrichment spaces. Their program includes family life programs that will emphasize academic and character development and are designed to help family members connect with one another as well as with other families in the community. Phase Family Learning Centers has capacity to serve 200 children and employment for about 40 DC childcare professionals.
Phase Family’s Turnaround location includes classrooms, its own mini-theatre, and an indoor streetcar-themed playground space that will be accessible to the community.
Capital Turnaround is rapidly becoming a sought-after venue for weddings and concerts. Partnering with Union Stage, the Turnaround continues to book many featured shows.
Future plans at the Turnaround include retail, restaurants, and a co-working space
