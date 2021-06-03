Front Line Doctor Discusses How the Medical Authorities are Prolonging the Pandemic Through Inaction and Disinformation
Dr. Pierre Kory discusses "Covid, Ivermectin & the Crime of the Century" with Dr. Bret Weinstein on the DarkHorse Podcast on June 1, 2021
Chief medical officer of the FLCCC appears on the Dark Horse Podcast—Says public health officials are limiting the ability of providers to manage the pandemic.WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Pierre Kory, M.P.A., MD, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC, appeared on the wildly popular Dark Horse podcast. He participated in an in-depth conversation with host Dr. Bret Weinstein on how governments and health authorities worldwide have mismanaged their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion highlighted how governments have ignored the latest science on therapeutics for early treatment and prevention and followed biased misinformation that has prevented and discouraged clinicians from properly treating patients.
At 25:15, “…doctors have been forcibly demoted from scientific clinician to technician…You are delivering a prepackaged good rather than coming to understand your patient” said Brett Weinstein, MA, PhD., evolutionary biologist and host of the Dark Horse podcast.
The interview with Dr. Kory, which lasted over two and a half hours, included a detailed conversation about how numerous studies of the latest therapeutics show positive results in reducing COVID-19 cases in multiple regions across the world. However, authorities like the World Health Organization and the U.S. National Institutes of Health refuse to acknowledge these results based on criticisms and dismissal of the now over 24 randomized controlled trials. As a result, most governments implement policies of limited to no treatment whatsoever for COVID-19, preferring instead to wait for people to become vaccinated.
At 50:40, “the fact [is] that our public health agencies are basically limiting the choices and the treatments that they champion. They have failed their goal of protecting the health of citizens” said Pierre Kory, M.P.A., MD, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC.
The full-length recording of the podcast can be viewed on the FLCCC website.
The Dark Horse podcast can be found here: https://bretweinstein.net/podcast
About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol – introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol has been released –and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
For more information: https://covid19criticalcare.com/
###
Joyce Kamen
FLCCC Alliance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn