Gazprom Neft and BCG to partner in offering market-ready procurement and logistics transformation solutions

Gazprom Neft and BCG are to join forces in developing logistics and procurement management solutions, under an agreement signed at this year’s St Petersburg Economic Forum by Dmitry Potapov, CEO, Gazpromneft-Snabzheniye and Andrej Timofeev, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Head of BCG Russia & CIS. The parties have also discussed the possibility of establishing a joint venture.

Gazpromneft-Snabzheniye will act as industrial partner to the consulting group, with collaboration mainly being focussed on implementing full-scale transformation programmes in procurement and logistics. The partners will, specifically, be offering optimum procurement and logistics process models, together with working-capital management tools and supply-management solutions, as well as assisting businesses in setting up service centres and deploying digital tools.

The business—consulting collaborative model chosen by Gazprom Neft and BCG is unique in both Russian and international practice. Going into partnership will allow both companies to consolidate their skills and competencies, and apply their domestic and international expertise — allowing them to offer clients effective turnkey solutions that can be implemented in a short space of time.

“We have deep expertise in procurement and logistics management for major industrial enterprises. BCG, in turn, has many years’ experience in developing strategies to improve businesses’ operational efficiency. The solutions we and our partners plan to develop will be based on our shared intellectual background, and tailored to the specific needs and challenges of different clients. I am confident that our collaboration with BCG will contribute to a global positive change in the way large companies approach procurement and logistics, going forward.” Dmitry Potapov CEO, Gazpromneft-Snabzheniye

“Client demand for implementing integrated transformation programmes — focussed on improving their digital maturity and delivering concrete business impact — has increased markedly in recent years. Partnering with Russia’s leading supply-chain operator will allow us to be proactive in offering a shared set of services that are fully aligned with the growing demands of the market. In the context of further development we do, already, see opportunities for creating a joint venture and offering solutions in global markets.” Andrej Timofeev Managing Director & Senior Partner, Head of BCG Russia & CIS