New Alternative Green Energy Inc. Names Jim Provan Chief Information Officer

New Alternative Green Energy Logo

CIO places top priority on secure communications and systems.

MARLIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Alternative Green Energy Inc. (New A.G.E.), a company dedicated to creating a cleaner future, today announced the appointment of Jim Provan to the position of Chief Information Officer. Provan brings more than 30 years of software development, system design, network architecture and cybersecurity experience to the Texas-based energy-tech company.

“Jim is known as a brilliant problem solver, able to tie together complex software systems to power secure business operations,” said Michael C. Wilson, New A.G.E. Founder and Chairman. “He knows how to leverage technology and attract talent to drive business results. He will be an important member of our leadership team.”

Provan held positions such as CEO, Vice President of Research and Development, Vice President of Information Technology and Vice President of Customer Engineering for companies in the telecommunications and healthcare space. He has also run his own technology consulting firm for the last 30 years. Focusing on custom software projects for clients including the U.S. Department of Treasury, the State of Michigan, and several financial services firms and banking institutions to help them automate secure financial transactions and communications. He has created innovations in products for the medical industry as well.

At New A.G.E., Provan’s focus will be on total end-to-end encryption and security for company systems and communications using the latest Fintech and IPFS technologies.

“I am incredibly pleased to join New A.G.E. as the company prepares for growth in a space where innovative business operations systems and cybersecurity are critical,” Provan said.

About New Alternative Green Energy Inc.
New A.G.E. creates a cleaner future. With a single patented process, New A.G.E. simultaneously removes toxic waste from coal and fly ash while producing hydrogen and HydrocarbonPlus™ and harvesting rare earth elements. The company also is pioneering new ways of harnessing wind, purifying water, and deploying hydrogen infrastructure to enable mass market use of the fuel. For more information visit www.newageincusa.com.

