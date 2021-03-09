New Alternative Green Energy Inc. Holds First Shareholders Meeting
Friends and family investors gather to review company’s milestones.MARLIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Alternative Green Energy Inc. (New AGE), a company dedicated to creating a cleaner future, held its first shareholder meeting on February 26, 2021. During the meeting, the company reviewed milestones completed since its founding in 2019. Two primary achievements include assembly of a deeply accomplished leadership team and the optioning of patents protecting the electrolysis process that generates hydrogen and HydrocarbonPlus™ from coal and fly ash.
Other accomplishments highlighted during the meeting include:
- Trademarking HydrocarbonPlus, the new carbon product yielded by New AGE’s coal electrolysis process. HydrocarbonPlus is 85% cleaner and 35% hotter than raw coal and can bring U.S. power plants into compliance with The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Paris Agreement signed in 2016;
- Partnering with hydrogen industry veterans at VODIK Labs LP to produce a commercial prototype. New AGE has engaged VODIK to deliver commercial solutions for hydrogen production, HydrocarbonPlus generation, and rare earth elements extraction;
- Building financial models to prove the potential revenue streams from hydrogen, HydrocarbonPlus and rare earth elements for New AGE and its partners in the power plant and mining industries;
- Meeting with energy industry leaders, state and local government representatives, and senior Department of Energy and Department of Interior officials to communicate the benefits of New AGE’s technology;
- Recruiting engineering, business development and marketing talent ready to join once round one of financing is complete;
- Generating media coverage in publications ranging from The Marlin Democrat to Forbes Magazine;
- Meeting with senior leaders from the governments of South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe regarding deployment of the New AGE solution in those countries; and
- Establishing an Advisory Council representing many facets of international business and technology expertise.
“Many thanks to our New AGE team and the mentors and advocates who have helped us reach these important milestones,” says Chairman and Founder Mike Wilson. “Together we are creating a cleaner future and a higher standard of living in the communities we work within for generations to come.”
About New Alternative Green Energy Inc.
New AGE creates a cleaner future. With a single patented process, New AGE simultaneously removes toxic waste from coal and fly ash while producing hydrogen and HydrocarbonPlus™ and harvesting rare earth elements. The company also is pioneering new ways of harnessing wind, purifying water, and deploying hydrogen infrastructure to enable mass market use of the fuel. For more information visit www.newageincusa.com.
