2021-06-03 09:04:50.337 $1 Million Scratchers Sold at Car-Mac's

2021-06-03 09:04:50.337

Krystal and Devin Millikan of Blytheville, Arkansas are big winners after claiming a $1 million prize offered in the Missouri Lottery’s “Millionaire Money” Scratchers game purchased at Car-Mac’s, 85 State Highway O, in Holland.

Krystal said she was drawn to the beauty of the ticket and has played it often, never thinking she would be a big winner.

When Devin learned of the win, he immediately thought it was a joke until Krystal showed him the ticket.

“My first reaction was shock,” exclaimed Devin.

Players in Pemiscot County won more than $5.2 million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, retailers earned more than $529,000 in Lottery commissions, and more than $267,800 in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.