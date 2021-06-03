Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Premarket shares: Is Amazon the spark that reignites hashish shares?

What’s happening: Everyday investors are increasingly excited about legislation in Washington that could dramatically change US marijuana policy. And on Tuesday,Amazon (AMZN) announced its support for the federal legalization of marijuana — indicating a growing willingness in Corporate America to throw its weight behind the issue.

In recent days, names like Cronos (CRON), Tilray (TLRY) and Sundial Growers (SNDL) have seen a pickup in purchases by amateur traders, according to analysts at Vanda Research.

Driving much of the action is the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, which was reintroduced by Democratic House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler last Friday.

The bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level by removing it from a list of controlled substances and reassess previous marijuana convictions.

“Despite the low chances that the Act is passed [in] the Senate (due to the filibuster), increasing media coverage is likely to…

