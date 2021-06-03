Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-127 bridge maintenance at I-96 in Ingham County begins June 7

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAYS:                                    US-127 I-96

CLOSEST CITY:    Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE:             7 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:                                                                                                    5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform maintenance on the US-127 bridge at I-96 in Ingham County to add an epoxy overlay and pavement markings.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane traffic will be maintained on northbound US-127. The northbound US-127 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed, as well as the eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-127, for the duration of this work. Please follow posted detours.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

