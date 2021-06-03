Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Subjects Identified

**UPDATE**

 

Subjects have been identified. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the individuals involved.

 

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402487

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                        

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: May 31, 2021 at approximately 1416 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2000 Memorial Dr; Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED 1: Unknown    

 

ACCUSED 2: Unknown                                          

 

VICTIM: Green Mountain Mall

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 31, 2021 at approximately 1416 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury for a report of

two younger age males who were trespassing in different parts of the mall and

causing damage.

 

Troopers arrived on scene and learned that the two males entered Ocean State Job

Lot and acted disorderly, throwing merchandise and entering the rear storage

area. The males then entered Dollar Tree next door and pretended to me employees

of the store and engaged in disorderly behavior with staff and customers. The

two then entered the main portion of the mall and began damaging property and

entering different portions of the mall where they were not permitted to have

access to.

 

After Troopers left the mall it is suspected that the two returned to the mall

and continued their previous behavior, but left the area prior to Trooper

arrival.

 

The state police is requesting assistance in identifying the two younger age

males involved. The parties involved are encouraged to turn themselves in to the

Vermont State Police immediately.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending apprehension

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Subjects Identified

