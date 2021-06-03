St. Johnsbury Barracks / Subjects Identified
**UPDATE**
Subjects have been identified. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the individuals involved.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402487
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: May 31, 2021 at approximately 1416 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2000 Memorial Dr; Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED 1: Unknown
ACCUSED 2: Unknown
VICTIM: Green Mountain Mall
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 31, 2021 at approximately 1416 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury for a report of
two younger age males who were trespassing in different parts of the mall and
causing damage.
Troopers arrived on scene and learned that the two males entered Ocean State Job
Lot and acted disorderly, throwing merchandise and entering the rear storage
area. The males then entered Dollar Tree next door and pretended to me employees
of the store and engaged in disorderly behavior with staff and customers. The
two then entered the main portion of the mall and began damaging property and
entering different portions of the mall where they were not permitted to have
access to.
After Troopers left the mall it is suspected that the two returned to the mall
and continued their previous behavior, but left the area prior to Trooper
arrival.
The state police is requesting assistance in identifying the two younger age
males involved. The parties involved are encouraged to turn themselves in to the
Vermont State Police immediately.
COURT ACTION: Pending apprehension