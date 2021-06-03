Hijacking Justice By Lance J. LoRusso Available To Subscribers Weekly

Continues The Saga Of Johnny Till and The Blue Mystery Series

I am very excited and proud to release Hijacking Justice and continue the story of Johnny Till” — Lance J. LoRusso

ATLANTA, GA, 30024, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hijacking Justice, the latest in Lance J. LoRusso’s Blue Mystery series featuring Detective Johnny Till is being released on Friday, June 3, 2021, to subscribers of the Lance LoRusso Books Newsletter. Each week, a new chapter of this police thriller will be released. With a plot similar to today’s headlines, LoRusso draws upon his extensive experience representing over 100 law enforcement officers involved in shootings, in this serial novel portraying a fictionalized world where the fair treatment of our front-line heroes is often sacrificed to feed power hungry politicians and a criminal machine. In this eight-episode story, Detective Johnny Till finds himself thrown in jail and charged with triple murder after being ambushed while visiting Ingram County on the Georgia Coast to help put away a serial rapist. Fans and readers of police mysteries can go to lancelorussobooks.com to sign up for the LoRusso Books Newsletter and read the thrilling chapters of Hijacking Justice as they are released weekly. Regardless of when a person signs up, they will get all the chapters in the order in which they were released. Hijacking Justice is a great easy read for the summer. Readers can also make a donation to the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation that directly benefits and supports our first responders on the frontlines.

“I am very excited and proud to release Hijacking Justice and continue the story of Johnny Till” said author Lance J. LoRusso. “For fans of Hunting of Men, they will love the continuing saga of Johnny and for new readers it will be a captivating read and introduction to the world of the Blue Mystery series. But more importantly, it shows what our brave men and women in blue confront in today’s polarized world.”

In Hunting of Men the first book featuring Johnny Till, LoRusso draws upon his diverse law enforcement background that saw him work the street, serve as a trainer, hostage negotiator, and an investigator. The book launches the career of central character, Johnny Till who will be the key character in all the Blue Mystery books. The book’s title, Hunting of Men, is drawn from Ernest Hemingway’s quote, “There is no hunting like the hunting of man, and those who have hunted armed men long enough and liked it, never care for anything else thereafter.” The mystery in Hunting of Men focuses upon a cold case murder.

Johnny Till is a force to be reckoned with as a new homicide detective for the Lawler County Police Department. As tradition demands, on his first day on the job, Till pulls a cold case file to investigate. The file in question is one that has haunted the department and community for years: the cold-blooded murder of Officer Michael Dunlap, gunned down in the black of night some twenty years earlier.

Now, in order to solve the murder and heal the victims left behind, Till must reopen old wounds and retrace the final days of Dunlap’s life. The journey will lead him down a rabbit hole to a darker, more sinister conspiracy, one that threatens to steal the lives of children around the world. In order to close this cold case, Till must not only come into his new role as a homicide detective, but face his own fears to truly become a hunter of men.

About the author

Lance LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 100 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues.

Peacemaking was LoRusso’s first entry into the world of fiction, follows the journey of a police officer, Scotty Painter, in the aftermath of a shooting. Parallax, written to provide engaging as well as accurate entertainment, is a series of fictional stories based on the harsh realities faced by law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties and stories recounted to LoRusso by officers over the years.

In addition to his fiction books, he is the author of two critically acclaimed non-fiction books - When Cops Kill: The Aftermath of a Critical Incident is a comprehensive study for law enforcement and family members of law enforcement officers to deal with in the aftermath of a shooting or violent alteration with a suspect; Blue News, deals with how law enforcement agencies deal with the media and public after officer-involved shootings and the dynamic that drives the news media to cover and report on critical incidents involving law enforcement.

