Two weeks to go until Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast Virtual Conference 2021

SMi Group reports: Just two weeks to go until the highly anticipated Pre-Filled Syringes Virtual Event – the online portal is now live to network with

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of the previous event, the Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast virtual conference is back on 14th and 15th June 2021, to discover the latest innovations in combination product development, device design, human factors engineering and drug product formulation to provide a holistic overview of the industry and what we can expect for the future.The online portal is now live and attendees can log in to create their own virtual profile, connect with other attendees and create their own personal agenda – register online at www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/PR7 to make the most of networking opportunities.This year’s agenda will encompass key drivers and hot topics of the industry including updates to regulatory guidance from industry experts and regulatory bodies, case studies on device design and complex formulation, life cycle and control strategies, and innovations in connectivity and digital health.Some key reasons to attend the virtual conference:• KEY ENGAGE in case study presentations from leading pharma and biotech companies on complex product formulation and optimising device design to aid delivery• DISCUSS how to optimise current processes to align with global regulatory updates• DELVE into human factors engineering best practices for injectable delivery devices• UNCOVER how industry is incorporating connectivity and digital health to optimise the user experience• NETWORKING is at the forefront when it comes to our attendees. Expand your community, benefit from the right people and secure future collaborationsConnect with attendees from across the globe, listen to speaker sessions, join networking events, visit virtual exhibitor booths and more. For more information about the June brochure and agenda please visit: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/PR7 Delegate rate $499 applies to pharma and biotech companies only.Proudly Sponsored by Heuft USA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Novo Engineering, Nemera, Owen Mumford & Zeon Speciality MaterialsFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk