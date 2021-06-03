Israeli opposition events strike coalition deal, paving the best way for Netanyahu’s exit

Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, notified Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that he had managed to cobble together a coalition just 38 minutes before the midnight deadline.

Though Lapid holds the mandate to form the government under the agreement, it is Naftali Bennett — leader of the small right-wing party Yamina and the kingmaker in coalition talks — who is set to become prime minister for the first two years of a four-year term. Lapid will serve as foreign minister until the two men swap roles halfway through the term.

In a statement, Lapid said the “government will work to serve all the citizens of Israel including those who aren’t members of it, will respect those who oppose it, and do everything in its power to unite all parts of Israeli society.”

The deal is a seismic event in recent Israeli political history as it could spell the final days of Netanyahu’s 12 years in office.

The coalition agreement must now pass a vote of confidence in the Knesset, Israel's

